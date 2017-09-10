OLX organises cybercrime awareness program in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): In a move to counter the growing threat of cyber crime and security, online classifieds portal OLX recently concluded an awareness program for over 500 police officers from across Gujarat in association with renowned cyber security expert Rakshit Tandon.

In view of the rising incidents of cybercrime, having knowledge of emerging trends and tools is vital for authorities to cope with the cybercrime cases without any difficulty. The training program aimed at assisting police authorities with adequate tools for their swift investigations.

OLX has been running cybercrime awareness sessions in major cities across the country. Last year, similar sessions were conducted in association with Cyber Peace Foundation in the NCR region for the benefit of the Noida Police and the Gurugram Cyber Cell.

With the aim to improve trust and safety on the platform, OLX India also launched a mobile app to make the online classifieds experience safer for its users. The app offers mandatory registration of all users that ensures that there are no anonymous users on the app. It also offers a chat first option, which allows its users to choose chat as a preferred mode of communication and also limit the public accessibility of their phone numbers. Localising the features, it also offers a hyper-local experience by only showing listings in one's vicinity. This makes the experience simpler with an enhanced sense of familiarity to make the platform safer.

"The Cyber Crime Investigation Outreach program organised today is the need of the hour. The program was very well received by 500 participants from all across Gujarat including officers from cyber cell of Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Jamnagar. Investigating frauds and social media crimes were the focus of the training. Cyber Crime is on the increasing trend and so empowering Law Enforcement Agencies is very important," said Rakshit Tandon.

The session was held on September 6 at the Gandhinagar-based Gujarat Forensic Sciences University (GFSU), and was presided over by Sanjay Srivastava, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), who also presides over Cyber Suraksha Kawaj, an initiative of Government of Gujarat.

Under this initiative, OLX will be running more sessions with the police forces in other cities across the country in the coming months. (ANI)