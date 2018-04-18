Olivia launches new product range of facewash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] (ANI-Newsvoir), April 18 (ANI): Renowned cosmetic brand Olivia has announced the launch of their new range of facewash to harp on the ever-increasing needs of consumers.

The three variants are Ultra Fresh Fairness with Saffron, Milk and Licorice (for brighter skin), Herbal Acne Repair with Neem, Tulsi and Aloe Vera (for clear skin) and Golden Glow with Gold, Chandan and Turmeric (for radiant skin).

Skincare is at the heart of this range, with the brand using natural and herbal ingredients to suit every skin-type. The facewash is available in 15ml and 60ml tubes worth Rs. 15 and Rs. 60 respectively. This affordable product offers gentle cleansing from dirt, grime and make-up leading to a clear and radiant skin in this summer heat.

"In the Indian skincare market, creams and lotions occupy the largest share and although are expected to remain leading the market in future, we believe facewash is expected to attain the fastest growth rate in the segment," opined Mr. Irfan Memon, Director, Olivia Cosmetics.

This is a new addition in Olivia's skin care range apart from facial kits, bleaches, hair removers, moisturisers etc. The brand also houses hair care and cosmetic products. (ANI-Newsvoir)

