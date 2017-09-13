Ola launches one stop shop for all driver partners' with 'Partner World'

New Delhi [India], Sep 13 (ANI): Taxi aggregator Ola has announced the launch of Ola Partner World (OPW), a one stop shop for all needs of driver partners registered on the platform.

Ola Partner World will cater to their various professional and personal needs in a sprawling ambience with best in class facilities. Spread over 20,000 square feet, the first Ola Partner World was piloted in Bengaluru at Murugeshpalya, earlier this month for select driver partners and has now been opened up to all partners.

The aggregator plans to extend such a facility to other cities in the country over the course of this year.

Built and designed with the needs of driver partners in mind, this centre aims to provide a range of value-added services that go beyond partner's work-related requirements.

Some of the key facilities and services include an in-house pharmacy that enables purchase of medicines at discounted prices, a resident physiotherapist for consultations and treatment at affordable prices as well as regular medical check-ups to ensure the wellbeing of driver partners and their families.

Ola Partner World also brings driver partners, access to a wide range of car manufacturers, dealers, financial support, insurers and maintenance centres with best in market price points, all under one roof. As entrepreneurs, every driver-partner will find the Ola Partner World as a place to easily access all services under one roof at a time without having to take the hassle of moving from one place to another.

"Ola Partner World is our dedication to what we think is the largest group of micro-entrepreneurs on any platform in this country to make their professional and personal lives easier. This is also a testament to the scale of the Ola platform, where various service providers see imminent value in serving such a large audience of consumers under one roof," said chief operating officer Ola, Vishal Kaul.

"We are thrilled to be enabling professional and personal growth for both our driver partners and their families, by giving them access to best in class support and services, all under one roof," added Kaul.

"MRF Tyres, with the largest network of dedicated Service Outlets for precision Tyre Care for alignment, balancing and best in class tyre choices is the ideal fit for aggregator partners like Ola. The training, guidance and services provided to the participants will ensure a safe, comfortable and trouble free drive for Ola's driver partners and customers," said Koshy K Varghese Executive Vice President Marketing MRF Ltd.

"We are delighted to be associated with Ola as the health partner for Ola and provide health and wellness related value added services to Ola driver partners, helping them to stay healthy and fit," said Chief Marketing Officer - Ramakrishna D - Apollo Pharmacy (unit of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd).

Shiva, Ola Driver Partner "We are pleased with the launch of Partner World as it provides us a range of easily accessible and affordable services, personal and professional under one roof.

The facility not only brings the vehicular solutions but a number of health and financial benefits for us as well as our families."

Over the last few years, Ola has rolled out multiple programs for the driver partner community that allows them to earn better livelihoods and encourage micro-entrepreneurship.

Ola has also created engagement programs like Ola Partners League (OPL), partnership with Cricket Academies to offer scholarships to Driver Partners' children; Helping drivers in filing their income tax returns; medical camps for free check-ups.

With initiatives like Driver Melas and skilling programs, Ola has enabled lakhs of driver-partners to lead fulfilled lives. (ANI)