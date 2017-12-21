Ola launches 'Lite App' for easy customer accessibility

New Delhi [India], Dec 21 (ANI): Taxi aggregator Ola on Thursday announced the launch of 'Ola Lite app', a localized innovation that will enable in doubling the focus on simplified accessibility for anyone and everyone who needs reliable commute.

"We are pleased to inform you that Ola, India's largest mobility platform introduces yet another localized innovation - the Ola Lite app. After much success and learning from innovations such as Offline Booking and the Progressive Web App, Ola launches its Lite app to double down the focus on simplified accessibility for anyone and everyone who needs reliable commute," said the statement by the company.

The Ola Lite app, which is fast and super-light with less than 1MB, is the first in the industry to launch a Lite app for personal commute.

The app 'Ola Lite' is truly aimed at simplifying accessibility to reliable commute.

It however, loads within a few seconds and is built to tackle Internet and phone memory challenges.

The app provides a seamless experience even with the lowest Internet connectivity, making it an ideal solution to cater to the needs of millions of Indians residing in tier II and tier III towns.

An extremely quick and nimble app in functioning, the Lite is an obsessive approach by Ola to optimize every little element.

"The launch of Ola Lite represents another milestone in Ola's commitment to building made for India technology. Our solutions such as the Progressive Web App and Offline Booking tackling similar challenges have already set the tone for our sharper focus on emerging cities and towns," said VP Product Management at Ola, Rajiv Thondanoor.

He further added that with the launch of Lite app, Ola is confident that it will enable and ensure access to on-demand affordable transportation whenever customers need it.

"Building solutions to address hyperlocal needs continues to be our priority and this launch takes us one step further in our commitment to providing mobility for a billion Indians," added Rajiv. (ANI)