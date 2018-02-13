Ola, Hike partner for seamless cab services

New Delhi [India], Feb 13 (ANI): Hike, a homegrown messaging app, announced a partnership with app-based ride sharing company Ola, to bring a hassle-free experience of booking a cab from Hike itself.

With this partnership, Hike users can book Ola cabs and autos across 110 cities in India from within Hike and can pay directly through the Hike Wallet or in cash.

Hike users will also have access to Ola's multi-modal commuting offerings, from pocket-friendly options such as Ola Auto, Micro, and Mini to premium categories such as Ola Prime, Ola Prime Play, Ola Prime SUV, and Ola Lux.

To avail these services, Hike users can go into their 'Me' tab to access services, tap on Ola, and start booking. With this feature, Hike users will have the same seamless experience of booking a cab on Hike as on the Ola app, users can set pick up and drop locations, track the ride, and view the driver partner details.

Another key feature is that no additional setup for a payment system is required. Users can pay directly from their Hike Wallet.

"We've made the experience incredibly simple with no need for a login and payments available through the Hike Wallet. We're really excited by the potential of this," said Kavin Bharti Mittal, Founder and CEO, Hike.

"Customers feel the need to be in control of services which make their lives simpler and convenient. Innovations including strategic partnerships play a very crucial role in this process. Our partnership with Hike has been specially designed to ensure that the best and the most relevant experience is delivered to our users," added Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO, Ola.

In addition to booking Ola cabs and autos, users will also be able to book bus tickets with more than 3000 operators and pay their bills for electricity, gas, DTH and landline across 60 operators through the Hike app.

The services will be rolled out on the Hike app from February 14. (ANI)