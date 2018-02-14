Ola commences trial rides in Perth

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI): App-based ride-sharing platform Ola announced the commencement of trials in the West Australian city of Perth.

As the company begins testing its service, Perth-based customers can avail an exclusive soft launch offer where they will be given their first two rides free, upto the value of USD 10 per ride.

To ride with Ola, customers in the West Australian city may download the app from the Android or Apple App Store, register for an Ola account and begin booking their rides.

During this soft launch phase, Ola aims to engage directly with customers and driver-partners on how it can make its customer experience and service better, by inviting feedback in the app after each ride.

Ola aims to offer affordable fares for customers and higher commissions for driver-partners to create a high-quality travel experience for Australia.

Furthermore, Ola is expected to build on these values and launch services across other cities in early 2018. (ANI)