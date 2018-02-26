Ola brings smart mobility ecosystem to Mizoram

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], Feb 26 (ANI): App-based ride-sharing platform Ola on Monday announced the launch of the company's best-in-class mobility services alongside its larger transportation technology ecosystem in Aizawl.

The move follows a discussion with the government of Mizoram to establish the need for Ola's smart mobility solutions in the city to ease traffic congestion and the lack of parking spaces.

With this launch, Ola aims to strengthen the transportation infrastructure in the city; enabling reliable, affordable, and convenient commute for citizens and tourists alike; notably, to and from the airport.

Moreover, users will benefit from a seamless cashless payment via Ola Money and 24X7 access to transportation; giving citizens their first experience of a hassle-free commute.

"We are delighted to further expand Ola's footprint to the north-eastern part of the country with our launch in Aizawl. Ola's partnership with the government of Mizoram extends our commitment towards building mobility for a billion Indians," said vice president - operations, Ola, Vijay Ghadge.

"Apart from providing a smart transportation platform to the people, we also expect to further boost the entrepreneurship opportunities for driver partners in the city and beyond. With the Mizoram government's vision to make the state a major tourism destination, we see great potential to launch Ola's services in Aizawl," he added.

"Given the unique terrain, it is our constant endeavour to give residents of Aizawl a reliable and strong transport infrastructure. To achieve this, it is important to invest in a sustainable transport infrastructure that reduces congestion and offers a hassle-free experience. Ola's expertise in city transport and technology will drive us towards this goal," said minister for finance, government of Mizoram, PU Lalsawta.

"Companies like Ola also help boost entrepreneurship by giving people access to a comfortable livelihood that offers consistent earnings. We are certain that bringing India's most popular transport platform to Aizawl will enhance the mobility experience for citizens and tourists alike," he added.

Ola's focus on micro-entrepreneurship has received a positive response from potential driver partners in the city, with 200 + drivers having signed up with the platform already.

For driver partners, Ola's foray enables a nurturing entrepreneurial ecosystem that offers technology assistance and brand value.

Ola's strategic partnerships with car manufacturers offer discounts on car purchase and maintenance to driver partners.

The company has also tied up with financial institutions which cover free insurance and loans on reduced interest rates for budding driver entrepreneurs.

In addition, Ola's driver partner offering has a proven track record of accelerating entrepreneurship and the company believes the Aizawl market is primed for this change.

The launch of Ola in Aizawl is the company's second public-private partnership in the north-east region this year, after Ola signed a MoU with Assam Transportation Department to pilot a river taxi service in Guwahati. (ANI)