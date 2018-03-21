OCS India awarded best outsourced agency by Lulu International

Kochi/Mumbai [India], Mar 21 (NewsVoir): OCS India, part of OCS Group, has been awarded the Best Outsourced Agency - Engineering and Housekeeping, by Lulu International Shopping Mall Pvt. Ltd., Kochi. This prestigious honor is recognition of the outstanding service and innovative solutions provided by the OCS team to Lulu Mall, Kochi.

OCS India is leveraging digital media platforms, automation in energy management, customer experience analytics and transformational predictive maintenance services to as part of an integrated facility management solution.

Shibu Philips, Business Head - Lulu International Shopping Mall Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are happy to partner with OCS India and committed teams. They have set new benchmarks through their domain understanding and unparalleled services rendered".

Dr. Sumit Sabharwal, Managing Director, OCS Group India said, "We are delighted to receive the award from Lulu International Shopping Mall Pvt. Ltd., which reaffirms our commitment to deliver only the highest quality service standards".

OCS India is a leading provider of integrated facility management services. Through its 18,500+ strong workforce, spread across more than 1,300 sites, it serves more than 2 million end customers per day for Clients, across multiple industries including healthcare, aviation, commercial, residential, manufacturing and information technology. (NewsVoir)