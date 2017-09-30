O. P. Jindal Global University celebrates eighth anniversary

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], Sept 30 (ANI-NewsVoir): O. P. Jindal Global University completed eight years of its establishment on September 30, 2017. H. E. Mariela Cruz Alvarez, Ambassador of the Republic of Costa Rica and Kewal Kumar Sharma, IAS, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development Government of India participated on the University Day celebrations.

"Private sector by itself, on sideline has been promoting absolutely outstanding institutions. The recent years have seen a surge in the private sector to promote institutions of excellence," said Kewal Kumar Sharma.

He lauded the vision and initiative of Chancellor Naveen Jindal and Vice Chancellor, which have translated into reality, achieving great height in the short span of eight years. He said, "The initiative demonstrated by private sector needs to be commended by us as citizen as well by the government."

Sharma also opined that as we encourage our students to do well in academics by "learning the tools of excellence", we also have to ensure that Universities produce "Global citizen, who is conscious of global requirement, peace, contributing to others and compassionate"

H. E. Mariela Cruz Alvarez, Ambassador of the Republic of Costa Rica congratulating the University, spoke about Costa Rica's focus on education, health care and environment. It's noteworthy to mention that Costa Rica had decided to reallocate its resources on health, education and environment instead of military.

Quoting from Bhgwad Gita, Alvarez said that we as teachers our role is to ignite students' mind with larger sense of purpose and focus. World class Universities needs to transmit that passion and focus in interactions with young minds. "A person who is awake, not in denial and ready to give the very best, one who is proactive, motivated, and vulnerable, feel other people's suffering, open minded and sensitive", she added.

"Being defenseless is our best defense. The decision we took in 1948 reaffirmed our commitment to the higher principles of life. We embarked on the task to unlock the full potential of our citizens," she added.

"JGU aspires to be a role model for institutional excellence in higher education among leading institutions in the world as a multidisciplinary, research driven university fostering excellence in teaching, research, community service, and capacity building and nurturing socially responsible leaders through an eclectic and sustainable approach serving the local and regional communities," said JGU Founding Vice Chancellor, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar.

He also expressed a sense of pride at being awarded the number 1 rank at the recently held Swachhta rankings 2017, of all higher education institutions in India. O. P. Jindal Global University is recognised as the cleanest University/Higher Education Institution in India by the Government of India.

He further added that the university seeks to build bridges across nations, working with national, international, and governmental organisations, NGOs, and business organisations.

JGU over the past eight years has established six schools: Jindal Global Law School (JGLS), Jindal Global Business School (JGBS), Jindal School of International Affairs (JSIA), Jindal School of Government and Public Policy (JSGP), Jindal School of Liberal Arts and Humanities (JSLH), and Jindal School of Journalism and Communication (JSJC). The schools offer undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes.

With 3500 students with a faculty-student ratio of 1:13 and offering 15 programmes, the university has been setting examples of excellence in higher education.

JGU's robust global partnerships are designed to create opportunities for students and faculty members to expand their learning and research horizons. Since 2009, JGU established more than 195 collaborations with leading universities and institutions in more than 47 countries

The university also has 300 faculty members out of which 72 percent have degrees from leading global institutions across the world.

The collaborations take the form of faculty and student exchange programmes, joint research and publication activities, summer and winter schools and dual degree programmes with institutions including Harvard, Yale, Cornell, Columbia, Michigan and so on. (ANI-NewsVoir)