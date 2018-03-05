Nxtgen Partners with Hitachi Vantara to extend Enterprise-class Data Protection and reliability to customers in Asia Pacific

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 05 (Businesswire India): NxtGen Datacenter and Cloud Services Pvt Ltd (NxtGen), emerging leader in cloud services, today announced it has collaborated with Hitachi Vantara to co-create a new Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) solution powered by Hitachi Content Platform (HCP).

The NxtGenDPaaSTM offering addresses today's enterprise data protection needs and compliance obligations by combining the advantages of on-premise storage and centralized cloud-storage infrastructure and delivering high-performance local data access and powerful data protection, recovery and archiving.

To stay competitive in today's growing cloud-first, data-driven marketplace, companies must be able to access data in legacy siloed infrastructure and use it to augment new data sources, and then analyze the combined data to create new business opportunities. DPaaS solutions are critical as organizations seek the peace of mind that comes from keeping this data secure and streamlining day-to-day operational IT investments so they can focus on driving growth, innovation and competitive advantage.

Combined with a powerful object storage solution, like HCP, DPaaS solutions can contribute to better management, protection, searching and analyzing of data, helping organizations realize the true power of their data.

"Today, organizations are actively considering solutions to manage and leverage all forms of data in order to accelerate innovation, increase mobility and business agility. Additionally, CIOs are facing security, data access and reliability pressures as this data grow. Our DPaaS solution powered by Hitachi can change this. Hitachi Content Platform is not just any object-based storage system; it is an intelligent object-management solution that provides multiple benefits when compared to existing on-premise or other cloud solutions and provides 100 percent availability for a single site," said A. S. Rajgopal, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, NxtGen Datacenter and Cloud Services.

"As such, it enables organisations archive, search, and process data from varied sources into one single platform for the long term, helping our customers make their data work for their business," he added.

"As demand for 24/7 data availability from anywhere grows and as data insights continue to offer a means for organizations to innovate faster and gain competitive advantages, the cloud has changed the way we look at agility and business transformation," said Vivekanand Venugopal, Vice President and General Manager, Hitachi Vantara.

"Hitachi Vantara is committed to developing best-fit, Hitachi-powered, cost-effective as-a-service alternatives, like the new NxtGenDPaaSTM solution, that can help customers accelerate enterprise cloud deployment and transform their business. With this offering, customers in Asia Pacific can roll out and operate enterprise-grade clouds that address data protection needs and compliance requirements and deliver desired business outcomes," he added.

Powered by Hitachi Content Platform, the NxtGenDPaaS offering is a backup-free cloud file service, based on a consumption model with advanced storage and data management capabilities. Enterprises can use it to gain insight and fuel innovation, increase productivity, speed e-discovery, and analyze and extract content when users need it. DPaaS allows enterprises to securely and cost-effectively manage cloud storage services at significantly lower cost. Robust metadata and search capabilities bring structure to unstructured data for intelligent automation and deeper data analysis.

DPaaS enables a distributed object storage solution that allows IT organizations to perform all essential data management tasks automatically in a single system. The solution provides best-in-class efficiency to reduce opex, capex, and data management complexity. The on-premise Hitachi Data Ingestor (HDI) is an integrated cloud gateway for remote offices, branch locations and cloud storage service users. It acts like a file server for users and applications, but offers elastic-scale and backup-free storage for IT.

Cloudnine, India's leading chain of maternity, childcare and fertility facilities, adopted the Hitachi-powered NxtGenDPaaS solution.

"Each year, our ultrasound machines alone can easily produce as much as one terabyte of data. As a result, we needed to increase the overall digital IT initiative at each site. The NxtGenDPaaS offering helped us eliminate conventional tape-backups and improved our inter-clinical collaboration by accelerating data speeds from 3.5 MB/s to roughly 1 GB/s. This has enabled seamless patient data access and is a huge process improvement in digital patient care for us," said Jitendra Shrivastava, Senior Manager, Information Technology at Cloudnine. (Businesswire India)