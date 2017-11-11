Nukkadwala to invest 45 crores for expansion across Delhi NCR

New Delhi [India] Nov 11 (ANI): India's newest smart chain of Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) by Vatika Group, Nukadwala has announced investment of of approximately RS. 45 crores in a bid to expand the QSR across Delhi NCR by 2018.

The brand is likely to spend Rs. 15-20 crores for expansion in Gurugram, as it plans to open ten outlets both in large and small formats.

"Nukkadwala is all about authentic flavours of handpicked regionally popular Indian food served hygienically in a QSR format. It is the first true Indian QSR chain serving Indian cuisine," said MD Vatika Group, Gaurav Bhalla.

He also added that the plan is to expand Nukkadwala internationally by 2018.

Apart from Gurgaon, Nukkadwala will also open 25 other outlets across Delhi and Noida.

During its first two years of operations, Vatika Hotels has already opened 10 Nukkadwala outlets across Delhi-NCR with seven of them being in Gurugram, two in Delhi and one in Faridabad.

They have a customer base of one lakh per month.

Nukkadwala aims to make Indian flavours recognized globally, just like McDonald's customized their burgers according to the Indian taste.

Popular for serving regional food Nukkadwala is now planning to diversify its menu by making it dynamic and introducing regional seasonal foods for the people from nearby states who have moved to Gurugram for official or personal reasons. (ANI)