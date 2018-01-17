NSE conducts live trading from DR Site

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Wednesday revealed that it has successfully completed live trading from its new Disaster Recovery (DR) site, on January 15 and 16.

The entire technology and business operations were executed from the newly setup DR site which is a replica of the main production site in Mumbai.

The DR site was shifted to the new location within the same city a couple of months back. The live trading was to simulate a level four city wide disaster, in which the main site would not be available.

The exercise was done when the markets were scaling new highs and have demonstrated the robustness of its DR capabilities.

The entire activity was done smoothly without affecting the market participants including members, clearing banks and depositories.

Further, the live trading on these two days was followed by a successful revert of operations to the main site on January 17. (ANI)