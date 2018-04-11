North East forum will solve interstate problems: Niti Aayog VC

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Apr 11 (ANI): NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajeev Kumar on Tuesday said the 'NITI Forum for North East' is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to start regional council, which would solve interstate problems of the area.

In the first meeting of the forum held here, Kumar said the reason which persuaded the Niti Aayog to be part of the council was the longing for fresh ideas.

"We want this forum beyond the routine thing, we are looking for fresh ideas. Think on the line to tap huge potential which this northeast region has. We need to supplement the northeast council by ideas, and focus on implementation," he said.

He further averred that to get tangible result they will setup a unit in Niti Aayog especially dedicated for the northeast region.

The think tank's vice-chairman even raised concern on the private public partnership, saying that it is exploiting the potential of the industry.

Kumar said they are committed to resolve the issue and urged people to come up with ideas for the same.

"It is important to find ways to eliminate the land lock nature of this region. This region have longest border of 5400 km. There has been outflow of natural resources. We need to think how to reverse this system. Create opportunities to young people of this region," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State (MoS) for Parliamentary Affairs Jitendra Singh said the northeast region is of unexplored potential and stressed on the need to utilise it.

"The expenditure of the region has enhanced in last three years. In 70 years we never have any planning commission here. Niti Aayog has planned to develop Northeast region. We will focus on roads which will connect states. We have northeast industrial development scheme," Sing said.

He further said the Center has initiated venture funds for startups, which would prove to be very beneficial for the region.

The 'NITI Forum for North East' was constituted in February 2018 with an aim to ensure sustainable economic growth of the north eastern region of the country and periodically review the development status in the area. (ANI)

This story has not been edited. It has been published as provided by ANI