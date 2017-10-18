Nokia signs MoU with Japan's Sendai city to improve residents' safety

Tokyo [Japan], October 18 (ANI): Telecommunication company Nokia and the city of Sendai in Japan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deliver technology solutions for local businesses as they recover from the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, while contributing to improvements in the quality of life for citizens.

"The agreement covers public safety management, including disaster recovery, activities to improve the safety and security of local citizens, and the testing and development of Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) and 5G applications within the city," a press statement by Nokia said.

The memorandum will also establish Nokia as a long-term strategic partner to the city, which continues to recover from the major natural disasters of 2011.

The two parties plan to stage a joint disaster exercise in 2018, and will collaborate further on public safety innovation and development.

Nokia will also offer its "Nokia Innovation Platform" and other innovation programs to universities and startups in Sendai to help the city establish a local ecosystem and support business opportunities outside of Japan.

Nokia and Sendai will also co-establish a test bed for MEC and 5G applications to accelerate related use cases.

Sendai is a main city in the north of Japan, with a population of more than one million. Heavily damaged by the tsunami of 2011, the city has been recognized as the international symbol of disaster management and recovery by United Nations since then. It is also recognized as a National Strategic Test Zone by the Japanese government.(ANI)