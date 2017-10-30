Nohara Japan enters India with Samurai Panel, a space-saving way to build walls

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI-NewsVoir): Traditional walls / dry walls are in for a transformation. New technology offering better fire resistance, sound insulation and more importantly a faster way to construct walls while consuming utilizing lesser space, is now being introduced, thus giving the end user more usable space and Realty Developers a larger carpet area to offer.

All this while using new a new Japanese technology called the Samurai Panel. Introduced by a premier Japanese company, Samurai Panel is lightweight solid EPS wall panels that are made using cement, sand, Expandable Polystyrene Styrofoam (EPS) and calcium silicate board thus replacing the conventional AAC Blocks and bricks used to build walls.

One among the oldest companies in the world, 419+-year-old Japanese firm Nohara has now entered the Indian market with an innovative product called named the Samurai Panel, which is an EPS Wall Panel manufactured using cutting edge technology. Fire rated EPS insulation provides a high quality and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional walls.

"We have taken a call to expand globally and look at India as one of the rapidly developing countries with high demand for construction and an increased focus on quality building materials, hence the move to enter the Indian market and offer a new technologically robust product,"said Nohara's Director and Executive VP, Kosuke Nohara.

Nohara launched this product in the first edition of the World Build India building exhibition in Mumbai, held from 20-22 April 2017. The event witnessed many industry professionals, architects, and builders, looking to enhance their industry knowledge, connections, supplier base and careers.

Samurai EPS Wall Panels can be used to build commercial, institutional and residential walls structures including in modern high-rise structures buildings. The EPS wall panels have already been used to create quality walls buildings in China and Indonesia and other countries in South East Asia before venturing into India.

Reputed buildings including Guangzhou International Finance Centre and Guangzhou Opera House in Japan, besides 88 Avenue Surabaya in Indonesia, Guangzhou National Library, and CCTV Television Station and Headquarter in China, 88 Avenue Surabaya in Indonesia.

Some advantages of Nohara's Samurai Wall panels include:

-Extra Space

-Faster Construction

-Easy Installation

-Better Sound Insulation

-Better Fire Rating for similar cross-sectioned

-Stronger

-Light-weight

-Cost reduction

-Green Product

-Wall construction without bricks

Typically, the average productivity per person for a traditional brick wall is 8 square meters per day whereas productivity using Samurai Panel is 30 square meters per day, which is four times faster compared to the traditional AAC Blocks. Samurai Panels are also 33 percent lighter than AAC blocks and are 70-80 percent recyclable.

"Currently real estate market in India is passing through a challenging phase with fewer transactions vis-a-vis the last decade. However, considering the overall shortage of affordable housing, rapid urbanization and government's initiative of infra development and bringing transparency into the real estate sector by passing acts like RERA, Make in India initiative, etc., real estate market is bound to improve," said CEO and India Head at Nohara, Pawan Mehra.

"As such we see a significant opportunity in supplying quality construction products in India and decided to launch "Dry solid walls" by the name Samurai Panel that has the advantages of both drywalls as well as conventional walls. So the real estate construction, as we see it, is expected to transform, and maybe a boon for consumers looking for faster development times, this may well be the solution. Samurai Wall Panels also offers better safety in a more informed aware consumer market," added Mehra. (ANI-NewsVoir)