NoBroker crosses 1 mn downloads with double growth in six months

Leading disruptive brokerage free rental property search platform NoBroker on Monday announced surpassing the one million app downloads milestone.

Crediting the success rate to technology, NoBroker's eyeing a wider market segment with app now to be launched on the iOS platform.

With this, the company anticipates a considerable increase in traction.

"Witnessing immense success from all quarters such as Android, AMP and the Web, we have introduced the iOS version of the app as well. By making NoBroker platform agnostic we aim to strengthen our reach and user base," said CTO and co-founder NoBroker, Akhil Gupta.

"In India, home-owners who do not want to lease out their houses through brokers usually display "to-let" boards outside their properties. Any NoBroker user can click and upload the picture of the board along with the genuine owner details to earn rewards from the company. Some of our partners are earning up to Rs. 25-30,000 through our Click and Earn programme," added Akhil.

The app provides the much-needed commute score based on peak time and non-peak time data analysis facilitating savings in terms of brokerage, travel time, fuel and expenses, lower carbon footprint etc.

However, NoBroker is already helping its customers in Gurugram, Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai and Pune to save more than Rs. 35 crores of brokerage every month and now plans to expand to more cities by end of this year.