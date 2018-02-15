NITI Aayog, KPIT technologies tie-up to promote innovation in schools

New Delhi [India], Feb. 15 (ANI) : IT-based consulting firm KPIT technologies has announced its two-year statement of intent with National Institution for Transforming India- NITI Aayog to promote innovative skills among the students of senior secondary level as part of the government's Atal Innovation Mission(AIM).

Under the (AIM), the Central government aims at creating open-ended workshops at select Atal Tinkering Laboratories(ATL), which will allow students to learn through the mode of 'do-it-yourself' and help them acquire critical skills.

The purpose of this joint initiative is to push the students to understand the concepts of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) through new-age technologies including robotics, Internet of Things (IoT) and 3D printing.

"KPIT will enable us to augment our vision of promoting grass-root innovators with a bottom-up approach and set the precedence for greater public-private partnerships in advancing the country's education system," said R. Ramanan, mission director of NITI Aayog.

KPIT will further provide two volumes of booklets named 'Chhote scientists' that will help around 2500 schools to prepare curriculum and teaching aids.

Additional teacher's training programs will also be conducted for Atal Tinkering Laboratories. (ANI)