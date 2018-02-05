NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant granted extension till June 2019

New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has been granted an extension of his tenure until June 30, 2019.

An official order stated that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the extension in the tenure of the NITI Aayog head to June 30, 2019, on the same terms and conditions as approved earlier.

A 1980-batch IAS officer from the Kerala Cadre, Kant was appointed as the CEO of the government's think tank in 2016, for a two-year term.

Prior to this, Kant has served as the national secretary of the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), National Project Director of the Rural Tourism Project of UNDP, and Secretary - Tourism of the Government of Kerala. (ANI)