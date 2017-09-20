Nitesh Kumar promoted to CEO of TDI Infracorp Ltd.

New Delhi [India], Sep 20 (ANI-NewsVoir): North India leading real estate company TDI Infracorp Ltd. today announced the promotion of Nitesh Kumar to CEO, effective immediately. Mr. Kumar formerly served as COO of TDI Infracorp Ltd.

In his new role, Nitesh Kumar will navigate the company along with aggressive growth trajectory, pursue further business development opportunities and oversee the company's entire portfolio of real estate, hospitality, retail and Infrastructure business to create the most enterprising residential, commercial, hospitality, retail and township developer real estate Company in India.

Kamal Taneja, Managing Director of TDI Infracorp Ltd., commented, "As TDI Infracorp continues its expansion, Nitesh is the natural choice to lead the company. As CEO, he brings an in-depth knowledge of the real estate industry, extensive experience of being at the cutting edge of new technological developments and a global vision. In his previous role with the company, Nitesh was an invaluable asset and played an integral role in transforming TDI into one of the most reliable and trustworthy real estate companies on North India. He is therefore perfectly placed to steer TDI Group into the next exciting chapter of its prestigious history."

Having joined the company in 1997 Kumar has successfully done many assignments and proved himself on many occasions. He made a move to lead real estate vertical in Indiabulls Real Estate from 2008-2010 after which he was called back to join TDI again in 2010.

It's return TDI Group and brought a new zeal and professional work culture in to the organisation. This last 12 years of his career were in top management position. Since becoming part of the group, he has overseen the huge expansion of the company Launches 1500 acers huge township in North of the capital city at Kundli. 300 Acers Township in Panipat.

He is one of the key decision maker to make TDI Group One of the biggest real estate developers in North and Central India. It has a diversified portfolio spread across segments like residential, integrated townships, commercial, retail and hospitality. Having its presence marked in prime locations across Delhi NCR, Gurgaon, Kundli, Sonepat, Panipat, Chandigarh, Mohali, Moradabad, Meerut and Agra, he has not only evolved TDI Infracorp Ltd. as a realty venture to reckon on with but as a benchmarking index for the future of the industry

Nitesh Kumar commented, "I couldn't be more proud to take on the challenge of leading the company that I've been both a fan of, and then a part of, in 18 years in TDI, and I can't thank our Managing Director and Chairman enough for their support. Knowing the strength of the executives at both companies, I'm excited that we'll be surrounded by a team that is more than capable of achieving the ambitious goals that we share."

Nitesh kumar is a keen planner and strategist with expertise in new product launching, new business and market development, product positioning, achieving sales and profitability targets for the company having qualities of an inspirational Leader, entrepreneurial skills, strong business acumen and analytical skills. He believes in ground zero hands-on management, improvising proven management tools.

Leading from the front, Kumar evolves a team culture that emphasizes the importance of members and recognizes the value they bring to the organization. He has amassed extensive industry experience in identifying growth opportunities and undertaking negotiations for strategic partnerships in new markets. His across the Board experience and strategic decision making has facilitated writing several commercial success stories.

He holds a Double Master's Degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering. He has served in various capacities in many of the top corporate including Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd.

He is a wizard in turnkey management to actualize a real estate development vision into a reality. From feasibility studies, land acquisitions, architectural planning in coordination with architects, business development, marketing strategies, advertising and PR to post sales appraisals and CRM is his forte.

With such wide exposure, HR and general administration and operations are just second skin to him. (ANI-NewsVoir)