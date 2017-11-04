Nirav Modi launches second boutique store in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Luxury diamond jewelry brand, Nirav Modi announced the launch of its second boutique in one of the plushest areas in Delhi-NCR, DLF Emporio's Chanakya.

The new outlet will showcase a full selection of exquisite Nirav Modi designs, including a wide range of jewels from their iconic Jasmine Collection, Embrace Bangles, and high jewels which were recently launched at the La Biennale, Paris, and the new bridal Sakura collection.

Designed by Atelier Marika Chaumet, the highly-acclaimed French luxury interior design specialist, the 1600+ sq. ft. boutique is nestled in the city's most coveted retail space, offering its patrons a world-class shopping and gourmet experience, amongst the best luxury brands.

"Delhi is home to high-end luxury labels catering to the city's elite shoppers who are seeking opulent experiences. It remains a meaningful city to me, as the very first Nirav Modi boutique was opened here. Expanding our retail presence in Delhi gives us an opportunity to extend our collection to the discerning shopper who explores luxury with cultivated sophistication," said founder and creative director, Nirav Modi.

"Since Delhi is also the hub of the Indian wedding market, we are happy to open our second store in the city that showcases potential and eagerness to experiment and innovate with luxury," he added.

With the launch of this new boutique, Nirav Modi now houses three exquisite boutiques across India: two in New Delhi and one in Mumbai, with an upcoming project in Begaluru.

The brand entered the city with its first flagship boutique at Defence Colony in 2014.

The Chanakya boutique is the latest entrant in the brand's pan-India and international retail expansion in New York, Las Vegas, Honolulu, London, Macau, Hong Kong, Singapore and Beijing. (ANI)