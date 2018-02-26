Nifty eyes 10,600 in afternoon trade

New Delhi [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Market indices traded on a positive note on Monday afternoon with the Sensex trading up 238.46 points at 34,380.61, and the Nifty close to the 10,600 mark.

Shares such as Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, BPCL, and Larsen & Toubro were up about two to three percent.

On the other hand, Dr Reddys Labs, Sun Pharma, Infosys, NTPC, and TCS were down about one percent.

However, the market breadth is negative as 1,572 shares have advanced, against a decline of 740 shares.

197 shares remained unchanged.

In the morning trade, the Indian rupee opened higher by 8 paise at Rs. 64.65 per dollar on Monday versus Rs. 64.73 on Friday.

Gold prices too edged up on Monday, after declining more than one percent last week, as the U.S. dollar steadied following recent gains. (ANI)