New Tide Plus with extra power launched in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 28 (ANI-NewsVoir): Tide Plus, a fabric care brand in India from P&G, introduced the New Tide Plus with extra power. The new version of India's popular detergent brand has undergone a formulation upgrade, leading to a superior cleaning and extra whiteness.

Leading actresses Shraddha Arya, Anita Hassanandani and Sai Tamhankar went on a cross-country tour to launch the New Tide Plus with Extra Power across Big Bazaar, Reliance Smart and Star Bazaar stores, and spoke about Tide's latest campaign #TideGivesExtra.

Tide has always stood for surprising whiteness, while adding a bit of humour to the otherwise mundane laundry chores. The same spirit is brought to life in the new communication, based on a very real and relatable insight - everyone wants something extra, and something better! Especially in their important role of wives and mothers, women in India are on constantly striving to give the best to their family and children. They always seek some extra benefit, something better that helps them makes their families lives better.

This is true in life and for laundry as well. She strives to give her laundry a superior clean, especially on important clothes like her child's uniforms - she wants to ensure that they are not just clean, but extra clean! Tide, with its extra Power, can now be her accomplice, and give her the 'Extra Power' to get superior clean.

Tide Plus is one of India's favourite detergent brands and has been on a journey of consistent innovation. Over last two years, this is the second product upgrade, and the new avatar of Tide Plus now comes with EXTRA POWER - extra whiteness, extra cleaning, extra fragrance extra benefit and extra marks to the mother. Tide Plus Extra Power has the inbuilt power of bar and a superior product formulation that ensures brilliant whiteness. In addition, you also have a choice of three pleasing fragrances - Jasmine & Rose, Lemon & Mint, or Talcum Freshness.

Shraddha Arya, who is known for her extremely popular show Kundali Bhagya, unveiled the product in Ludhiana. She said, "I can never compromise on cleanliness, especially with clothes. For me, it's a confidence booster. I love white and pastel shades, but they get dirty so easily. I have been on a lookout for something extra, which can help me get that extra mile cleaning. I finally found my 'Extra' in the new Tide Plus with Extra Power, which removes even tough dirt from the clothes. With this, power now vests in our hands and we can be assured of EXTRA whiteness and superior cleaning."

Anita Hassanandani Reddy too joined the national campaign and unveiled the product in Kolkatta.

"My husband and I both love our whites. A vibrant white outfit is a sure hit! But maintaining whites is a very difficult task. I hate it when my favourite white outfit gets dirty and dull. We try our best to maintain our whites but it's not easy especially given our hectic lifestyle, a couple of washes and it's all downhill from there. Sometimes I wonder if it's worth stressing so much over laundry anyway? But stress no more! I have found my laundry stress buster in New Extra Power Tide and I am amazed at its results. This better than ever before Tide Plus promises and delivers superior cleanliness, enhanced fragrance and surprisingly brilliant whiteness. Clearly, TideGivesExtra," she added.

Leading Marathi actress Sai Tamhankar was roped in for the Pune launch. In spirit of the campaign, she spoke about how she likes like that little EXTRA in her life. She constantly seeks products that can improve the performance and make the task easy and convenient.

"My dad was in the merchant navy, and in order to maintain his uniform, Tide was the only detergent we trusted at home. Since then, it has remained my family's favourite. I have grown up with its fragrance and the bright orange pack could always be found at home. I am proud of this brand, especially now that they have introduced this new upgrade that comes packed with Extra Power! I recently tried the best-ever Tide Plus, and it works brilliantly on tough dirt and gives superior cleaning, enhanced fragrance and the best whiteness. It's no wonder then that till date Tide continues to be a favourite, as #TideGivesExtra," she added.

Talking about the campaign, Sonali Dhawan, Marketing Director, P&G India and Fabric Care said, "For a mother, a key expression of her love and care is ensuring she gives her children the best possible, so they do their best in life. She is always striving to do a little more, wherever possible, for her family and kids. It is the same spirit that she brings even to her laundry, where she strives for the best possible clean - especially important garments like school uniforms. Tide brings this to life in an enjoyable campaign, where a mother benchmarks her son's white uniform with other white benchmarks in a series of funny interactions with her kid. In true Tide style, the new TVC is a fun, quirky take on how white is your child's uniform. Is it whiter than milk? Or the tube light? The message is simple, yet catchy - If Extra Power Tide, then Extra Power White. We are confident that this will resonate well with our consumers."

So, fret no more, be assured of your child's cleanest uniform and while he endeavours to score his perfect A+, you score yours because #TideGivesExtra. The campaign is an entire 360-degree campaign, including TV, print and in-store visibility.

The new product and campaign launched on February 1 and is priced at Rs. 47 for 500g and Rs. 94 for 1 kg.

Meanwhile, drop in to your nearest retailer store and buy your pack. After all, If Extra Power Tide, Then Extra Power White. (ANI-NewsVoir)