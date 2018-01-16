New agri policy to promote exports: Centre

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce Santosh Kumar Sarangi on Tuesday said that the drafting of a new agricultural policy would promote export of sectoral commodities.

Sarangi told ANI, "The draft agriculture export policy will be out in the next 25 days. It will help promote the export of agricultural commodities. This will lead to a growth of 15-20 percent in the agricultural exports."

"We are trying to bring it to the public domain. We will do a follow up with Suresh ji (Suresh Prabhu - Commerce Minister) and bring it on the table soon", he added.

On being asked about the policy of doubling farmers' income by 2022, Sarangi said, "For the increased growth rate of any country, exports play a crucial role. Our Prime Minister has spoken on this issue as well. The foreign buyers will interact with the exporters to ensure promotion of agricultural products through linkage in the global market."

Sarangi also added that in the industrial food expo, several buyers, retail chains, suppliers and producers would be brought under one circle. This will lead to an increase in exports and agricultural productions will increase.

Earlier, the Ministry of Commerce revealed that India is aiming at a two-fold hike in exports of food items in the next five years which will help in doubling the income of farmers and those associated with the food and agriculture industry.

To give a further boost to India's agro and food exports, the Department of Commerce in association with Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) is organizing 'Indus Food'- a mega international food and beverage trade show. (ANI)