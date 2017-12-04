NEC, DENSO collaborate to develop in-vehicle information, communications equipment

Kariya [Japan], Dec 4 (ANI): DENSO Corporation and NEC Platforms, Ltd., a subsidiary of NEC Corporation established a joint venture, DENSO NEXT CO., LTD., which will develop in-vehicle information and communications equipment critical for fostering a truly connected environment inside vehicles.

The company, which will be developing a range of products such as instrument clusters, head-up displays, and on-board communication equipment, has begun operations on December 1, 2017.

The recent cockpit innovation and advancement of connected technologies have made communication between products in the cabin more complicated, rapidly increasing the need to develop in-vehicle products more efficiently.

DENSO NEXT will harness DENSO's advanced automotive engineering and manufacturing capabilities, and NEC Group's advanced technologies and track record in the information and communications technology (ICT) business to quickly design and bring to market advanced in-vehicle equipment.

DENSO NEXT will be located on the premises of NEC's Tamagawa Plant in Kawasaki, Kanagawa, Japan. The innovations developed by DENSO and NEC Platforms engineers will enable DENSO to more efficiently produce existing information and communications equipment, and to create new products in line with vehicle cockpit advancements.

DENSO NEXT combines DENSO's deep experience with automotive components and NEC and NEC Platforms' expertise in IT and network technologies and experience in developing automotive components. NEC and NEC Platforms have expertise in ICT and conventional in-vehicle equipment through their development of wireless communication and software products. Their expertise will be applied to achieve further advancement of in-vehicle equipment that requires high reliability and long-term assurance.

In December last year, DENSO and NEC started to collaborate in advanced driver assistance, automated driving, and manufacturing using AI and IoT. The two companies will take full advantage of technologies, products, and organisations created through the collaboration to help create a safe and secure automotive society for all people around the world. (ANI)