NAMAC announces commencement of second batch of deck cadet course

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI-NewsVoir): Naval Maritime Academy, an award winning institute announced the commencement of its Second batch of Deck Cadets course from October 2017 onwards. The First Batch (Jul-Oct 2017) Completed the Course and got 100 percent placement.

The Deck Cadets course can be pursued after Class XII in Science stream and is the first step towards a career at sea as Merchant Navy Officers for young men and women. The duration of the course is three to four months and is conducted between 0830 hours and 1600 hours from Monday to Saturday.

The lecturers for Deck Cadet Courses are serving and retired Naval Officers, Merchant Mariners, Chief Engineers and Radio Officers. NAMAC (Naval Maritime Academy) also has on-board some Offshore Specialists, Doctors, Dentists, Psychologists, Educationist and several other respected officers.

NAMAC offers state-of-the-art facilities like classrooms with internet and all training material, demonstration facility, simulators etc for its students. Students receive a recognized SAMOA Flag of Convenience certification at the end of the course along with hands-on practical training.

NAMAC is located at the tip of the Colaba peninsula of Mumbai and provides a nautical environment for training. The institution utilises naval resources to conduct practical classes and also provides an excellent facility for transportation equipped with a hygienic mess. For students confused about pursuing further education after class XII, NAMAC is also offering career oriented courses like Ordinary Seaman SAMOA Certificate Course, II Mate Course, Chief Mate and Masters Course with 100 percent job assistance.

Naval Maritime Academy has successfully trained over 1,50,000 seafarers since its inception and has personnel's from Defence, Police, Customs, Excise, Fisheries and Major Port Officials. Young students looking for a career at sea can register for the Deck Officer Course by calling on 022- 22166306/2218867. This program is supported by IESECCI (Indian Ex Defence Service Employees Chamber of Commerce and Industries). (ANI-NewsVoir)