Naaptol aims high for 2018; expects surge of 10 million additional customers

New Delhi [India], Dec 21 (ANI): Naaptol on Thursday announced its early New Year resolution as the home shopping platform expressed its plans to establish a customer base of additional 10 million by the end of 2018.

With expanding in tier II cities with brick and mortar stores, the company aims at providing 100 percent internal dispatch of products to its customers by using its very own fulfillment centers expanding an already massive network catering to more than 26k pin codes of India.

Naaptol aims to give its users the chance to select from a gamut of product segments by adding more lifestyle products especially for millennial, combined with great offers, exemplary delivery and customer support services.

"Come 2018 and we aim to further our operations with the same guiding principles and achieve our target user base of over 10 million, and we will be reaching out to our customers through brick and mortar stores to give them touch and feel experience and availability of wide range of categories under one roof," said CEO Naaptol, Manu Agarwal.

"We keep ramping up our offerings combining innovation, affordability and modernity, we are sure to attract more customers in the coming year and further bolster its presence as the leader in the home shopping segment in India," added Manu.

The home shopping company has been arguably the most recognizable home shopping brand in India since it's inception and apart from the great prices, deals and discounts it offers, its fair business practices and social responsibility campaigns have furthered endeared itself to a wide range of customers across the country.

It is the fastest growing virtual home shopping brand has witnessed a robust expansion phase in the past year and aims to continue the streak of success by further augmenting its customer base to over 10million users across the country. (ANI)