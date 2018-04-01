Mystery Rooms to invest Rs. 30 million, launch 25 new outlets

New Delhi [India], Apr. 01 (ANI): Homegrown gaming experience hub, Mystery Rooms, announced the company's plans to invest Rs. 30 million in 2018 towards opening of over 25 new stores, and hiring approximately 100 employees.

Mystery Rooms is already available in 15 cities and within the next quarter, will be launched in Noida, Mumbai and Lucknow.

"Adventure gaming is on the verge of becoming a national phenomenon and at Mystery Rooms, we take pride in bringing the concept of real-life escape games to the country and spread it over 15 national cities," said Sapna Bhutani, CEO and co-founder, Mystery Rooms.

"By 2019, Mystery Rooms aims to have presence across 25 cities, and we will be investing Rs 30 million towards expansion," Sapna added.

Mystery Rooms offers six interesting games including The Hurt Locker: A bomb defuse challenge, Lock Out: A prison break challenge, Abduction: A final hour and Cabin in the wood, among others. (ANI)