MyOperator launches new product for brokers to become SEBI compliant

New Delhi [India], Nov. 7 (ANI): A cloud telephony startup MyOperator has launched a new product for stock brokers to become SEBI compliant within 15 minutes without any hardware and software installation.

MyOperator will provide its key features of call recording and SMS documentation to stockbrokers.

To prevent unauthorized trading activities, markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has directed stock brokers to compulsorily keep record of orders placed by clients from January 1, 2018.

"Post decision of SEBI regulation it is imperative for stockbroker to get hold of solution which brings transparency in the trading process. This regulation will further bring in strength to the stock market trading. MyOperator is the only platform that supports both the mobile and IVR recordings along with SMS documentation on the cloud," said CEO MyOperator, Ankit Jain.

"Key players in the stock market viz. SAS Online, SIC Stocks and Services, MCX Clues, Trustline Commodities are already using MyOperator," he added.

There are over 35 thousand stockbrokers and sub stock brokers in India.

By deploying MyOperator, efficiency among the stockbrokers will increase to manage and handle calls during peak trading hours.

MyOperator will serve as public cloud telephony to stockbrokers and will ensure to provide data security with strict administration rights to archive data.

It allows users to set up IVR systems, re-marketing, call routing and access to daily call reports. (ANI)