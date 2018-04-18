myG accelerates growth by inaugurating 60th showroom in Palakkad

Palakkad (Kerala) [India], Apr. 18 (ANI): myG, My Generation Digital Hub, South India's most popular and widely trusted digital establishment is the one-stop destination for best gadgets. It has brought a vibrant digital transformation with a grand expansion across Kerala.

Strengthening its footprint myG, inaugurated its 60th exclusive branded showroom at T. B Road, Palakkad, on April 11. The luminary of Indian Cinema, the complete actor Padmashree Bharat Lt Colonel Mohanlal inaugurated the brand-new showroom. The inaugural ceremony was held in the presence of AK Shaji - Chairman & Managing Director of myG, Anish CR - GM of Marketing, Muhammed Nadir CKV - GM Operations, Mohammed Firoz KK - AGM Marketing and witnessed an immensely vivacious crowd.

myG's splendid service offerings such as Express Home Delivery, www.myg.in, myG infra was officially launched in the event by megastar Mohanlal. Express Home Delivery service, intends to help customers get all the myG products they need at their doorstep.

An online shopping site www.myg.in was also launched at this auspicious moment. This site aims at taking online gadget shopping to the next level. People can shop according to their requirement without personally visiting any of myG's shops.

With the launch of myG Infra, myG aims at providing the complete solution for all the IT needs of the business.

"We are delighted to launch our 60th showroom ahead of our plan. Past were the years of excitement for myG and we look forward towards bringing the same excitement in the future for our public with new dimensions in the field of technology. We are on the way of expansion with our chain of outlets across Kerala with best customer service. Our vision by the year 2019 is to open 100 showrooms and to give our users the next level of digital experience. Our objective is to rank as the number one trusted and service-oriented dealer. Further, he added that apart from Kerala, myG also plans to expand its showroom coverage to nearby states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. Also, as a part of this expansion, the brand would come up with showrooms even in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi in the coming years," said Shaji.

The prime value-added services offered by myG include myG care, myG privilege card, gDOTplus, myG Exchange, wonder Sunday and Smart Choice.

Every myG showroom is equipped with its own service center termed myG care thereby making myG the biggest brand to have 60 units across Kerala. Apart from skilled technicians who provide expert service, they have specially trained professionals for a better solution to the customer problems.

myG privilege card is a gateway to special offers and prizes only members can avail. One can avail offers and on top of that win special bonus points for every purchase made at any myG showroom.

Gadget insurance service (gDOT plus) is a prime service of myG. This service helps myG consumers to safeguard themselves against risks of theft, physical and liquid damage by assured protection of gadgets through gDOT Policy.

Through myG's Smart Choice service, pre-owned mobile phones will get a new life after thorough checking from experts. Flawless working and quality will be guaranteed before the sale of pre-owned phones.

Pick and drop service facility facilitates easy repair of gadgets, where the product is picked from the customer's location, diligently repaired and send back to the customer. This service will be applicable for Mobile Phones, Laptops, Camera and Tablets.

Proudly serving around two million trusted and contented customers with over 36 brands, 400 products, great discounts and amazing services, myG has already made its significant mark and gained immense fame in Kerala. (BusinessWire India)

This story has not been edited. It has been published as provided by ANI