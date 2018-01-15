mycity4kids re-brands to 'Momspresso', plans to grow revenue to Rs. 150 Crores by 2021

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI-NewsVoir): mycity4kids, India's largest multi-lingual content platform for mothers in India today announced the re-branding of its platform to 'Momspresso'.

The new brand with the tagline #MoreToMe will expand the content on the platform so as to cater to both facets of the Mother - as a parent and also as a woman. Momspresso will see the addition of new content categories such as health and fitness, beauty and fashion, travel and living, careers and recipes to enhance its relevance to the modern, multi-faceted mother of today.

The company plans to exponentially grow its revenue from an estimated Rs. 15 crores in FY18 to Rs. 150 crores by FY21 on the back of growing online ad spends and targeting a larger pool of women-centric brands.

The Company estimates that there are 150 million mothers in India and by expanding the number of languages from the current 6 to 10 in 2018 and the increased scope and relevance of the content with Momspresso, it aims to grow its user base from 7.5 million monthly visits to 75 million monthly visits in 3 years.

"We realised that we should offer moms support on not just their parenting journey, but also celebrate their journey as a mother, a wife, a daughter and most importantly, as a woman. Apart from the content we have always been known for - children and parenting, Momspresso will also focus on content important to mothers as women. There's more to every mother, beyond the obvious, and it's about time we recognize and appreciate it," SAID Co-Founder AND CEO Momspresso, Vishal Gupta.

In keeping with its tag line #MoreToMe, 'Momspresso' has planned a series of campaigns to celebrate that side of mothers that the world does not necessarily get to appreciate - their interests, profession, talents, dreams and achievements.

Mothers form an extremely valuable demographic as they are primary buyers for products related to children, the household and themselves. It is estimated that 40% of the Rs. 60,000 crores annual advertising spends are targeted at this demographic. The Momspresso platform enables brands to create authentic content through Mommy bloggers and also a safe environment in which to engage with the sharply segmented audience of mothers. (ANI-NewsVoir)