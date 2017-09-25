Muthoot Finance strengthens management, appoints three new Independent Directors

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Muthoot Finance Ltd, a gold financing on Monday announced the appointment of three independent directors during the latest Annual General Meeting held on September 20, 2017.

Justice (Retd.) Jacob Benjamin Koshy, Former Chief Justice of Patna High Court, Pratip Chaudhuri, Former Chairman of State Bank of India and Jose Mathew, a qualified Chartered Accountant and an industrialist got elected by the resolutions passed by shareholders at 20th AGM of the company held in Kochi.

"We are very delighted to have eminent personalities from various backgrounds on our Board. Our company will immensely benefit from their rich and wide experience, guidance and expertise," said George Alexander Muthoot, MD, Muthoot Finance.

Justice (Retd.) Jacob Benjamin Koshy, Former Chief Justice of Patna High Court specializes in indirect taxation, labour and industrial law. During his innings, he served at top positions at various institutes like Kerala State Legal Services Authority, Indian Law institute, National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Chanakya National Law University of Patna, Appellate Tribunal for Forfeited Property, Appellate Tribunal under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He also served as the Chairperson of the Kerala State Human Rights Commission for tenure of 5 years.

Pratip Chaudhuri, Former Chairman of State Bank of India has 40 years of experience in banking sector. He has also served as Chairman of various organisations like SBI Global Factors Ltd, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Travancore and State Bank of Hyderabad. He has served as Director of Export-Import Bank of India and State Bank of Patiala. He holds Master's Degree in Science and Statistics from University of Rajasthan and is an alumnus of University Business School, Chandigarh.

Jose Mathew is a qualified Chartered Accountant and a member of ICAI since 1977. He has worked with various private companies based in Kerala at leadership roles. Mr. Mathew was also the member of first Responsible Tourism Committee constituted by Department of Tourism, Government of Kerala. He is also a member of Kerala Tourism Advisory committee since 2015.

He has been honoured with various awards and recognitions in tourism, including awards from Kerala Travel Mart. He was also honoured with the CNBC Awaz award for sustainability tourism in the year 2013. (ANI)