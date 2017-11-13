 Muthoot Finance launches 'Muthoot Shop Owners Policy' with premium starting at Rs. 999
Kochi (Kerala) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Muthoot Finance, in association with Liberty Videocon General Insurance, on Monday launched a comprehensive shop insurance policy 'Muthoot Shop Owners Policy' for its customers, with premium starting as low as Rs. 999.

"The repercussions of natural calamities are always huge. While one protects family with life insurance and health insurance, people tend to neglect the need for shop insurance," said Managing Director, Muthoot Finance, George Alexander Muthoot.

"It is comprehensive policy with affordable premium for small businesses. Any damage to the shop because of a natural calamity or burglary can cause financial as well as emotional setback which can be easily protected by opting the right insurance," he added.

The 'Muthoot Shop Owners Policy' protects shop building and its contents therein against loss caused by fire, lightning, terrorism, earthquake, explosion, money insurance, burglary and housebreaking.

Keeping this in mind, Muthoot Finance has launched the policy, which is especially aimed at micro, small, and medium enterprises. (ANI)


