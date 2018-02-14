Mumbai to host TiE Global Summit

Mumbai [India], Feb.14 (ANI): The TiE Global Summit (TGS) will be held here on February 21 and 22.

Helmed by TiE Mumbai, the second edition of the summit will have over 2000 participants, including successful entrepreneurs, industry leaders, leading investors (VCs, PE, Angels and Banks), senior corporate professionals and academia in attendance at the J W Marriott Sahar.

The summit is being held in association with leading government agencies and over 20 TiE chapters across India, USA, Canada, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia and Dubai,with the aim of setting the tone for the next wave of business and innovation.

This year's edition is expected to offer entrepreneurs an eclectic mix of opportunities to gain knowledge and insights, mentoring and networking opportunities with successful entrepreneurs and investors from all over the world.

The summit will feature several eminent speakers from across India and the world who will share their experience and insights on topics such as 'India entrepreneurship: Scale, Substance and Sustainability', 'Birth of Unicorns', 'The India Growth Story: Investment in Tier 2 and 3 cities', 'Healthcare in 2025'and 'Creating impact in a changing world'.

It will also feature tracks on 'Succeeding in the Age of Disruption', 'FinTech across Asia', 'The China Story'and 'Birth of Global Unicorns'.

Some guest speakers this year include Jyoti Bansal, Founder and Chairman, AppDynamics; A S Kiran Kumar, Former Chairman, ISRO; Dr. Anand Deshpande, Founder and CEO, Persistent Systems; Atul Nishar,Founder and Chairman, Hexaware Technologies; Tim Draper, American venture capital investor; Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, CEO, Rare Enterprises; Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospital Group; Sanjay Nayyar,Managing Director, K K R;Shashank ND, Founder and CEO, Practo; Vishal Gondal, Founder and CEO, GOQiiInc; Yossi Vardi, Israeli Investor and Entrepreneur and'Godfather' of Israel's tech industry and celebrity actor, Salman Khan amongst others.

Anand Desai, Managing Partner, DSK Legal and President, TiE Mumbai said, "Since its inception in Silicon Valley in 1992, TiE's mission has been to foster and nurture the next generation of entrepreneurs through mentoring, networking, education, funding and incubation. As the flagship annual event of the non-profit venture, the TiE Global Summit has emerged as the biggest platform for knowledge, networking and mentorship. Through the Summit this year, we hope to reach out and empower the maximum number of entrepreneurs, thus creating wealth for both the entrepreneur and the local communities." (ANI)