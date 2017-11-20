Mumbai road to 'Global Entrepreneurship Summit' celebrating and empowering women in entrepreneurship

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 20 (ANI-NewsVoir): The Mumbai road to 'Global Entrepreneurship Summit' (GES) was a resounding success and saw participation by eminent women leaders including designer and entrepreneur, Neeta Lulla; entrepreneur and actor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra; actor, film producer, entrepreneur, Vishakha Singh; creative director, Viacom, Atika Ahmed Farooqui.

The keynote addresses was delivered by Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati, secretary general, Global Interfaith WASH alliance.

Sujeet Samaddar, senior consultant, NITI Aayog represented the Government of India and Edgard D. Kagan, represented the US Consulate Mumbai. Aseem Gupta, principal secretary, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, was present on behalf of Government of Maharashtra.

The Mumbai event was part of a series of six interactive entrepreneurial events as a part of "Road to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) Series" organised by FICCI in partnership with NITI Aayog.

"This summit is encouraging for women who want to be entrepreneurs. This is an open conversation started with the Governmentof India. I encourage and support the entire convocation and also FICCI and NITI Aayog and Maharashtra Government, for coming together and organising this event. The conditioning of the women, especially at grass roots level is changing and they want to do something for themselves in addition to looking after their homes and families," said Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

"Empowerment is entrepreneurship. Such initiatives help change a lot of mindsets and it is a positive step towards women empowerment. Such platforms will boost the morale of women and give them opportunity to excel in their respective fields. Congratulations to FICCI, NITI Aayog and Maharashtra Government for organising such an event on a massive scale," said designer and entrepreneur, Neeta Lulla.

Touching on various important subjects like "Women Entrepreneurship Development & Gender Equality" and "Entrepreneurship touching People's lives" fourteen budding women entrepreneurs shared their views, experiences and challenges in two panel discussions chaired by Neeta Lulla and Nira Nandi.

Five women entrepreneurs pitched their start-up ideas to an eminent jury panel. The winner and runner-up were awarded a "Golden ticket" chance to go to Global Entrepreneurship Summit to be held in Hyderabad.

The event helped in bringing together industry leaders, start-ups, serial entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, angel investors as well as enablers of the innovation ecosystem viz. government, international agencies and industry associations not only from India but across the globe.

The stakeholders deliberated on several aspects related to start-ups such as finance, investment, mentoring and human capital. The event also showcased success stories, social impact and also the gaps to be filled to ensure that women entrepreneurs are successful in fulfilling their dreams and ambitions. (ANI-NewsVoir)