Much awaited Times Sanskruti Art Festival to come in few days

In an initiative to promote and support Art and culture, Vihang announces the launch of 'Times Sanskruti Art Festival - 2018', with, 'Celebrate Incredible India' through Art as its theme for this year.

"Thane is one of the most diverse cities in Maharashtra, where we encourage, promote and show-case India's rich and diverse heritage", said Shri Pratap Sarnaik Founder and Chairman of Sanskruti Art Festival, "We are making the Good Culture of India available to all, regardless of age, gender, language, ethnicity, socio-economic status and ability to pay, as an amazing gift this year again", he added.

'Times Sanskruti Art Festival' strives to create an assemblage of renowned and upcoming artistes over the years. SAF team has invited performers that represent many communities and have produced and curated a variety of interesting new concepts that will bring out the incredible beauty, color and cultural heritage of the many states of India to this festival with a gist to share them with the entire community in and around Thane city.

"We are working hard to create a line-up that will reflect the essence of the theme. Blending various art forms of India to bring diversity to the theme of the festival and are ready to celebrate the harmonious coming together of India's enriching cultural heritage, its timeless classical music and dances and its vibrant folk art forms based on our vast and varied culture," said executive chair SAF, Purvesh Sarnaik.

TSAF will feature renowned authentic masters - Rahul Sharma, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Javed Ali, Akhil Sachdeva, Pt. Shaunak Abhisheki, Osman Mir, Padma Bhushan Akademi Ratna Dr. Kanak Rele, Padma Shri Smt. Chitra Visweswaran, Padma Shri Smt. Geeta Chandranand upcoming artists to be revealed soon and will exhibit installations, display of visual art by renowned artistes, classical, semi-classical, contemporary to Indian folklores, live demonstrations and workshops on visual art and photography, culinary art, theme based Rangoli, Sand Art, Street Plays, Puppet Shows, Kids zone and community based representations to flatter the festivals mood to greater heights.

To give further stature and recognition, Sanskruti Arts Festival Team has associated with Times of India, since three years and this year we announce NAREDCO supporting us along with Pratap Saran Foundation, TMC and MTDC sponsoring the Best.