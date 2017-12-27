MSIL partners with Delhi Govt. to set up automated driving test centres

New Delhi [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has entered into an agreement with the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT) to set up Automated Driving Test Centres across 12 locations in the city.

A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed on Wednesday between the Department of Transport, NCT of Delhi and MSIL and Maruti Suzuki will be investing approximately Rs. 15 crores to set up the centres.

"As per the MoA, MSIL will set up Automated Driving Test Centres comprising scientifically laid driving test tracks, advanced high definition cameras and an integrated IT system, as approved by the Transport Department," Maruti Suzuki said in an official release.

While Maruti Suzuki will set up the centres and maintain them for three years, the Transport Department will be conducting the tests and issuing driving licenses to the eligible applicants.

The commissioning of the centres and their operation will be decided by the Transport Department.

"The Automated Driving Test Centres will be equipped with advanced video analytic technology to check driving skills of the applicant. Currently, this assessment is done manually," the company said adding that it will make the testing process foolproof, transparent and efficient and also help to eliminate the chances of human discretion.

In the first phase, these automated driving test centres will be set up at Hauz Khas, Shakur Basti,Raja Garden, Hari Nagar, Burari, Loni Road, Sarai Kale Khan, Rohini, Jharoda Kalan, Mayur Vihar Phase I , Surajmal Vihar and Dwarka. (ANI)