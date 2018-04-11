Mojro raises $650K for efficient planning, optimisation of resources

By: | Updated: 11 Apr 2018 03:05 PM

New Delhi [India], Apr. 11 (ANI): Smart urban logistics platform, Mojro has raised USD 650K investment led by 1Crowd and its investor community.

The investment will be used for technology development, team expansion for marketing and building partnerships with fleet owners.

As urban logistics is a growing and sizable problem, Mojro's offers a machine learning driven intra-city logistic planning and optimisation platform. The platform can be used by large and medium businesses to optimise their logistic needs in terms of fleet utilisation, space utilisation and cost optimisation.

Mojro has also struck partnerships with fleet owners providing them modern day techniques to improve service quality and providing businesses the opportunity to plan and execute for their logistic needs through a single platform.

"Mojro envisions to be the world's largest technology-enabled logistics platform that seamlessly automates end to end logistics needs of business entities and provides them an efficient and effective means to store, package and move goods," said Mojro CEO Kishan Aswath. (ANI)


This story has not been edited. It has been published as provided by ANI

For BUSINESS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published: 11 Apr 2018 03:05 PM
View Comments
Next Story Cyient, BlueBird Aero Systems to offer UAV systems to Indian defence industry
LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

IT'S OFFICIAL! Sonam Kapoor to tie knot with Anand Ahuja in May

Aman Gandhi to play the antagonist in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 3

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal give cute couple goals

Amid marriage preparations of Tej Pratap Yadav, CBI questions Rab...

Here's the guest list of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding