Mojro raises $650K for efficient planning, optimisation of resources

New Delhi [India], Apr. 11 (ANI): Smart urban logistics platform, Mojro has raised USD 650K investment led by 1Crowd and its investor community.

The investment will be used for technology development, team expansion for marketing and building partnerships with fleet owners.

As urban logistics is a growing and sizable problem, Mojro's offers a machine learning driven intra-city logistic planning and optimisation platform. The platform can be used by large and medium businesses to optimise their logistic needs in terms of fleet utilisation, space utilisation and cost optimisation.

Mojro has also struck partnerships with fleet owners providing them modern day techniques to improve service quality and providing businesses the opportunity to plan and execute for their logistic needs through a single platform.

"Mojro envisions to be the world's largest technology-enabled logistics platform that seamlessly automates end to end logistics needs of business entities and provides them an efficient and effective means to store, package and move goods," said Mojro CEO Kishan Aswath. (ANI)

