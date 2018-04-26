Moglix bags SAP ACE AWARD 2018 for Sourcing Excellence

New Delhi [India], Apr. 26 (NewsVoir): Moglix, a Ratan Tata-backed leading B2B commerce company, on Thursday announced that it has won 11th edition of SAP ACE Awards 2018 in Sourcing Excellence category.

The prestigious honor bestowed by SAP India is in recognition of Moglix's outstanding innovative procurement technology shaping the manufacturing sector of India.

This prestigious award showcases Moglix's investment in technology for Moglix MRO buyer terminal which digitizes the procurement cycle for its customer base, for all the indirect sourcing done through Moglix.

The solution has helped them achieve bottom line savings, by ensuring seamless flow of information with its client.

It also allows Moglix drive competitive advantage by improving its overall customer service level.

SAP ACE awards are an industry benchmark to recognise the best-run businesses in the Indian subcontinent.

It recognises and lauds excellences in IT innovation across lines of businesses, who are bringing about a digital impact in India's economy.

This year, SAP ACE Awards 2018 received over 300 project nominations competing across 16 major award categories, with a distinct focus on large and midsize companies.

SAP followed a stringent selection process comprising of submission and evaluation of application, telephonic interview, and thereafter the final decision is made by a panel of technology leaders who are independent jury members from the industry.

"We are immensely proud to receive one of the industry's most coveted awards, in recognition towards our effort to digitize and organise manufacturing sector of India. This award gives us a boost towards our aim of innovating new models to reimagine and transform B2B commerce space through technology," said Rahul Garg, founder, and CEO of Moglix. (NewsVoir)

