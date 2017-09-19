Mobile subscriptions as of August recorded at 948.54 million: COAI

New Delhi [India], Sep 19 (ANI): Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) on Tuesday announced a total of 948.54 million mobile subscriptions at the end of August 2017, with maximum numbers including that of Reliance Jio Infocomm.

The apex industry association representing leading Telecom, Internet, Technology and Digital Services companies in the country, stated that amongst the individual companies, Bharti Airtel Ltd continued to hold the top position, with 29.63 percent market share, closely followed by Vodafone India Ltd., which reported 208.14 million, while Idea Cellular Ltd. ended August with 191.06 million subscribers.

The report, which also provides mobile subscriber numbers across the individual circles, showed that UP (East) circle remained at the top with a total of 84.07 million subscribers, while Kerala reported the maximum subscriber additions, amongst the circles, ending the month at 0.17 million subscribers. Bharti remains the market leader in 13 circles, followed by Vodafone in five and Idea in three, the data showed.

"The telecom industry is contributing significantly to the Indian economy. The industry has ensured that Government's Digital India programme reaches the farthest corners of the country and everyone reaps the benefit of new communication technologies. We envision an empowered society where every individual participates in the economic growth of the country," said director general, COAI, Rajan S Mathews.

Mobile connectivity and data services have played a pivotal role in bridging the digital divide and moving India towards a truly equitable and democratic nation. The telecom industry, therefore, deserves urgent relief and an immediate intervention to encourage policy and regulatory stability, and facilitate growth, innovation and investment.

Adding to this, Mathews said that the industry remains committed towards working for a fully connected and digitally empowered India and furthering the Hon Prime Minister's vision.

"We remain hopeful for some serious and sustainable relief from IMG," he added. (ANI)