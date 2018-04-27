Evening Bulletin
Kushinagar accident: 'Stop raising slogans, stop this drama', CM Yogi tells protesters

Kushinagar accident: 'Stop raising slogans, stop this drama', CM Yogi tells protesters

 UNICEF lauds Yogi govt for immunising every child in state against Japanese Encephalitis

UNICEF lauds Yogi govt for immunising every child in state against Japanese Encephalitis

 'Elevation not appropriate': Centre returns SC collegium proposal on Justice KM Joseph

'Elevation not appropriate': Centre returns SC collegium proposal on Justice KM Joseph

 TV anchor, Suhaib Ilyasi, who killed first wife gets bail to take care of ailing second wife

TV anchor, Suhaib Ilyasi, who killed first wife gets bail to take care of ailing second wife

 Problems in Indian politics were

Problems in Indian politics were "sins" of Congress, they are spreading lies by hiring foreign agencies: Modi

 Kathua rape case: Our

Kathua rape case: Our "real concern" is to see that fair trial is conducted, says SC

 Haryana: Six arrested for disrupting Friday prayer in Gurugram

Haryana: Six arrested for disrupting Friday prayer in Gurugram

 Pakistani court disqualifies Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif

Pakistani court disqualifies Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif

Mobile manufacturing industry to touch Rs.132, 000Cr by 2018 end

By: | Updated: 27 Apr 2018 06:35 AM

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): The Indian mobile manufacturing industry is expected to touch Rs 1, 32, 000 crores by the end of 2018, Union Minister, of Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Thursday.

"India manufactured about 110 million mobile phones in 2015-16 as compared to 60 million in 2014-15 showing a growth of over 90 percent. In value terms, India's mobile manufacturing industry produced mobile phones worth Rs 54,000 crore in FY15-16 compared to Rs 18,900 crore in FY14-15. The same reached Rs 94,000 crore by end of 2017," Prasad said at the MeitY - ASSOCHAM-Ericsson Joint ICT Start-Ups Awards-2018.

In terms of volume, in 2014, India produced five crore mobile phone made locally in India which reached 15 crores in 2015-16. In 2017 the Indian mobile manufacturing industry produced 22 million mobile phones. By 2020, the minister said this number would touch 50 million.

In terms of electronics manufacturing units, Prasad said within three years, the industry added 120 such units, two-thirds of which are mobile manufacturing units, 54 in Noida alone.

"On top of that these industries employ five lakh people," he added.

With India being regarded as the world's third-largest start-up community after USA and England, Prasad said MeiTY is working in mission mode to make India's digital sector a USD 1 trillion economy in the next five years, with a potential to create 50 to 70 lakh new jobs.

Prasad opined that the BPO industry should move to small towns where overhead costs are less compared to big cities. He further said about 86 new BPOs are operating in 27 states excluding digitally rich areas. BPO centers have already come up in Patna and Muzaffarpur, while such centers would soon be opened in smaller cities like Ghazipur, Jahanabad, and Gaya, he said.

"The government will give a grant of Rs. 5 crore to start-ups doing innovation in the field of cybersecurity and healthcare," he added.

The minister also mentioned the increasing adoption of the Umang (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) app and the Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) app that enables secure cashless payments through mobile phones. (ANI)


This story has not been edited. It has been published as provided by ANI

For BUSINESS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published: 27 Apr 2018 06:35 AM
View Comments
Next Story 35.3L new payrolls generated from September-February
LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

Surveen Chawla was chosen for a role but then replaced with a sta...

UP: 13 children, driver dead as school van collides with moving t...

Virat Kohli fined Rs 12 lakh

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni's HUG goes viral

GuruJi With Pawan Sinha: How to keep summer diseases at bay