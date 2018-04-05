MMT, Flipkart announce strategic partnership to transform travel industry

New Delhi [India], Apr. 05 (ANI): Online travel company, MakeMyTrip Limited, and e-commerce marketplace, Flipkart, on Thursday announced a strategic partnership in the travel services segment.

MakeMyTrip's multiple brands, including MakeMyTrip, Goibibo and redBus, will leverage the large customer base of Flipkart platform to drive online bookings in travel services.

The new partnership will start with a roll-out of domestic flight bookings in the next few weeks, followed by hotels, bus and holidays bookings.

"Flipkart is one of the most exciting companies of our times and we are delighted to partner with them to catalyse the massive online travel opportunity in India. This partnership will help us reach out to an even wider consumer base and further open up the online travel market in a significant way," said Deep Kalra, founder and group CEO, MakeMyTrip Ltd.

"Flipkart and MakeMyTrip have played a defining role in shaping the consumer internet ecosystem in India and bringing millions of people online. This strategic partnership helps us make travel booking a seamless experience for customers, even those in the farthest regions, while also furthering our goal of being a one-stop destination for all digital transactions online," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart. (ANI)