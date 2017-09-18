Ministry of Tourism reports 11 pct growth in Foreign Tourist Arrivals in august

New Delhi [India], Sep 18 (ANI): Ministry of Tourism on Monday reported the monthly estimates of Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) and FTAs on e-Tourist Visa on the basis of Nationality-wise, Port-wise data received from Bureau of Immigration (BOI).

As per the data, the important highlights regarding FTAs and FTAs on e-Tourist Visa from tourism during the month of August, 2017 are as follows:

Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs):

• The number of FTAs in August, 2017 were 7.24 lakh as compared to FTAs of 6.52 lakh in August, 2016 and 5.99 lakh in August, 2015.

• The growth rate in FTAs in August, 2017 over August, 2016 is 11.0 percent compared to 8.8 percent in August, 2016 over August, 2015.

• FTAs during the period January- August 2017 were 63.98 lakh with a growth of 15.2 percent over same period of previous year, as compared to the FTAs of 55.54 lakh with a growth of 9.5 percent in January- August 2016 over January- August 2015.

• The percentage share of Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) in India during August 2017 among the top 15 source countries was highest from Bangladesh (21.26 percent) followed by USA (11.60 percent), UK (9.46 percent), Sri Lanka (6.41 percent), Malaysia (3.71 percent), Japan (2.74 percent), Canada (2.57 percent), France (2.46 percent), Germany (2.39 percent), Australia (2.37 percent), Nepal (2.11 percent), Singapore (1.96 percent), China (1.94 percent), Oman (1.76 percent) and UAE (1.57 percent).

• The percentage share of Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) in India during August 2017 among the top 15 ports was highest at Delhi Airport (26.99 percent) followed by Mumbai Airport (15.49 percent), Haridaspur Land Check Post (12.06percent), Chennai Airport (9.37 percent), Bengaluru Airport (6.36 percent), Cochin Airport (5.01 percent), Kolkata Airport (4.42 percent), Hyderabad Airport (3.50 percent), Gede Rail Land Check Post (2.74 percent), Tiruchirapalli Airport (1.94 percent),Trivandrum Airport (1.67 percent), Ghojadanga Land Check Post (1.46 percent), Ahmadabad Airport (1.36 percent), Sonauli Land Check post (1.35 percent) and Amritsar Airport (0.89 percent).

Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) on e-Tourist Visa:

• During the month of August, 2017 total of 1.13 lakh tourist arrived on e-Tourist Visa as compared to 0.66 lakh during the month of August 2016 registering a growth of 71.3percent.

• During January-August 2017, a total of 9.49 lakh tourist arrived on e-Tourist Visa as compared to 6.06 lakh during January-August 2016, registering a growth of 56.5 percent.

• The percentage shares of top 15 source countries availing e- Tourist Visa facilities during August, 2017 were as follows:

UK (12.6 percent), USA (9.6 percent), UAE (6.7 percent), Spain (6.3 percent), France (5.9 percent), Oman (5.6 percent), Italy (4.9 percent), China (4.1 percent), Germany (4.0 percent), Australia (3.4 percent), Canada (3.3 percent), Korea (Rep.of) (3.1 percent), Singapore (2.9 percent), Israel (2.3 percent) and Malaysia (2.0 percent).

• The percentage shares of top 15 ports in tourist arrivals on e-Tourist Visa during August, 2017 were as follows:

New Delhi Airport (44.1 percent), Mumbai Airport (19.5 percent), Chennai Airport (8.9 percent), Kochi Airport (7.2 percent), Bengaluru Airport (7.0 percent), Hyderabad Airport (3.8 percent), Kolkata Airport (1.9 percent), Trivandrum Airport (1.5 percent), Amritsar Airport (1.4 percent), Tirchy Airport (1.2 percent), Calicut Airport (1.0 percent), Ahmadabad Airport (0.9 percent), Dabolim (Goa) Airport (0.4 percent), Jaipur Airport (0.4 percent) and Pune Airport(0.3 percent). (ANI)