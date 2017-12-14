MindTickle raises USD 27 mn towards global expansion, product innovation

New Delhi [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Pune-based MindTickle raised USD 27 million in Series B funding to accelerate product innovation and global expansion, bringing its total amount of funding received to USD 41.3 million.

Canaan Partners led the round, with participation from existing investors Accel Partners, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), and Qualcomm Ventures, the investment arm of Qualcomm Incorporated.

MindTickle is a data-driven sales readiness platform in the market. The company offers a modern, mobile and engaging experience for onboarding, micro-learning, skills development and coaching - a purpose built platform that companies stuck with legacy learning management systems (LMS) have been waiting for.

"In today's dynamic and highly competitive environment, companies need to prepare their sales teams like never before. MindTickle's comprehensive readiness platform enables companies to be at the forefront of sales excellence through its unique combination of gamification, automation, and a strong analytics framework for correlating learning and performance. This additional funding will allow us to accelerate the vision we share with our customers for data-driven sales enablement," said Krishna Depura, co-founder and CEO of MindTickle.

Companies such as Symantec, Phillips, Micro Focus, DexCom, Ola, Cloudera, and Nutanix use the platform to go to market faster, boost win rates, increase average deal sizes, and engage their teams in a learning experience that is both enjoyable and impactful.

This funding underscores the momentum MindTickle has achieved in 2017, a year that's closing with additions to the executive team, product innovation, partnerships, and accelerated revenue growth. (ANI)