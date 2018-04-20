Mindshare Leverages Vidooly insights and Technology to win top honours at I-COM 2018

New Delhi [India], Apr 20 (NewsVoir): Vidooly, India's leading video marketing analytics platform worked closely with the Mindshare team in India which won top honours in the Emerging Market Regions Category at the 9th edition of i-com, world's leading Marketing Data and Measurement Strategy event which was held last week in Spain. Some of the other prestigious winners at I-COM were IBM, Omnicom Media Group, Nike, BMW, Facebook, Youtube, Havas Media Group - DBi and GroupM.

The event acknowledges the most creative people and companies in achieving business value and ideally, competitive advantage for their clients by leveraging value from data. It included top leaders from the world of marketing, advertising, data science, analytics, technology, enterprise and more.

Mindshare was recognised for CEREBRO, a personalized content recommendation solution, created in association with Vidooly's video analytics technology. CEREBRO was used to enable 'Krispy' an app from Hindustan Unilever that served snackable Bollywood content.

In 2016, Vidooly and Mindshare jointly launched "Kyve" a platform for brands and advertisers to track online video viewership. 'Kyve' is a new age online video data science platform for advertisers and brands that provides them with insights into the viewership habits of their target audience, understand viewers' consumption as well as engagement levels.

This data allows Mindshare to source relevant partners and influencers for brands to engage with for content creation. Mindshare also uses the data and intelligence gathered to scan seed and strategize end to end digital video and content strategies for brands. The tool can also leverage its platform for precise brand targeting on online video, to eliminate audience spillage, and further measure the success of video campaigns.

Nishant Radia, CMO and co-founder said, "It was a matter of great pride to be associated with the only Indian entry to be recognized at the awards. We have been working relentlessly with marquee agencies like Mindshare and leading brands in India to improve the efficacy of their campaigns using our prowess in video analytics. Our video analytics offering which is one of a kind across Asian and European markets is now powering large brands and agencies across 10 countries globally. As video becomes a mainstay of digital spends, we aim to bolster our presence in the category by expanding internationally and become the default gateway for video analytics for brands, companies, advertisers and agencies globally. "

"At Mindshare we focus on the creative use of data and analytics to deliver great quality and efficient results for our clients. Our collaboration with Vidooly helps us create a better product integrated with technology and content that encourages all teams to push the envelope on content", said M. A. Parthasarathy, Chief Product Officer, Mindshare South Asia.

The online video analytics market globally is expected to grow to $11.17 billion by 2022 from $2.61 billion currently. Increasingly as people shift from traditional means of video consumption to online video and also adopt cord cutting, video analytics will play a key role for brands, advertisers and content creators as they look to generate better ROI's from their advertising budgets. (NewsVoir)

