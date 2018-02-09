Minda iConnect launches Telematics solution for commercial vehicles at Auto Expo 2018

New Delhi [India], Feb.9 (ANI): In a key step to ensure vehicle safety and security, Minda iConnect has launched an advanced app that will enable SML Isuzu to enhance their commercial vehicle segment.

SML has become an advanced auto player to use the CAN-based Telematics application which will not only ensure additional safety to trucks through better risk assessment, but will also provide the end to end customer satisfaction with a more connected and convenient driving journey.

In line with the Centre's 'Make in India' initiative, this self-developed advanced technology of UNO MINDA is expected to further act as a major catalyst in revolutionising the auto industry.

In April, SML's Global Series Truck will come equipped with SML SAARTHI based on this regulation. Through this app, dealers will be able to track their trucks once they are released from the production unit.

The emergency button will notify nearby service centre in case the truck stops running. Similarly, it will also help the transport operator in tracking the location of the truck on a real-time basis.

"We are happy to launch this app as there is a dire need for such technology in a country like India to enhance transportation management. SML SAARTHI is developed with the collaborative efforts of MINDA iCONNECT and SML Isuzu. It will largely cater to the overall benefits of both, industry and end customers. In addition, it will also help the customer in receiving better value in vehicle insurance coupled with better financing proposals. We ensure to extend our services across regions. I strongly believe that together we can innovate the auto industry, hence take it to the next level," said CEO Minda iConnect, Ravi Jakhodia. (ANI)