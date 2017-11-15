Mettl partners with GIST to enhance reach its online assessment platform

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 14 (ANI): India's leading content and information solutions firm, Global Information Solutions Technology (GIST) on Tuesday announced its partnership with assessment technology company for training and education purposes, Mettl, to enhance the reach of its scholarly content and online assessment technology to higher education institutes across India.

Through its partnership with GIST, Mettl is looking to keep up with the education industry that is now transforming digitally under the Government's vision of Digital India.

As per Government data, there are 799 universities, 39,071 colleges and 11,923 stand-alone institutions in India and there are about 34.6 million higher education students.

However, the key challenge is the adoption of technology to make a significant difference in the quality of education. GIST and Mettl are aligned in their vision to digitize the education industry.

With the help of GIST, Mettl is reaching out to hundreds of leading academic institutions across the country to provide its customised online assessment solutions.

GIST enables academic institutes, corporates and government organizations across India meet their requirements of digital information solutions such as digital library and eContent (eBooks, eJournals, online courses and more).

It represents leading global publishers in the Indian market and manages complete online subscription needs of education and professional organisations, saving valuable resources for library, consortium or multi-site purchasing groups.

Mettl is one of the fourteen companies selected by National Skill Development Council (NSDC) to drive innovation and encourage skill development for youth in India.

It offers a secure and customisable assessment platform to institutes that makes examination process much easy by supporting multiple question types such as multiple-choice questions, fill-in-the-blanks, subjective answers, programming (IT courses) and case studies (Business courses) simulators and more.

Mettl focuses deeply on the science of assessments combined with advanced technology to deliver highly valid, scalable and reliable online assessments. The cutting-edge innovation and technology offered by the company differentiates it from other players in the segment.

"Our partnership with GIST brings in a customised package of best suited solutions for educational institutions to slowly move from conventional to technological mode of examinations. GIST's experience of decades and understanding of education space; and our robust platform and proctoring solution blend together to help institutions cut down on operational hassles and focus more on strategic decisions, research and innovation," said co-founder and CEO, Mettl, Ketan Kapoor.

"Mettl is renowned name in the assessment technology space and are known for their innovation. We are proud to associate with the company and look forward to draw from each other's strengths to help leading education institutes in India adapt to best-in-class education technologies. Through this partnership, we are a step closer to our vision of bringing a digital transformation in the education space. The technology would be a good addition to the existing digital resources of the institutes," said CEO, GIST, Tarun Arora. (ANI)