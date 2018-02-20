Maxion Wheels holds Bhoomi Poojan to celebrate new plant in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 20 (ANI-NewsVoir): Maxion Wheels, the world's largest wheel manufacturer, today held a ground breaking ceremony (Bhoomi Poojan) on the future site of its 25,000 square meters plant in Khed City, Pune.

Hundreds of guests, including company dignitaries, customers, suppliers and associates attended the traditional Hindu event, which included a plaque unveiling and traditional ground breaking ritual.

"With our new Pune passenger car aluminum wheel plant, Maxion Wheels becomes the first global light vehicle aluminum wheel producer in the Indian market. We responded to our growing global customers' requests, and made the investment to join them in the world's fastest-growing economy. When our project is complete, we will produce four million aluminum wheels annually," said Maxion Wheels' Chief Executive Officer, Pieter Klinkers.

"In this first phase, an investment of more than $50 million USD will be spent on the land and state-of-the-art plant and equipment for the manufacturing of two million wheels annually. Start of production is expected in the third quarter of 2019," he added.

The new wholly-owned operation, expected to initially bring more than 1,000 new direct and indirect jobs to the region, will produce low pressure die cast aluminum wheels with a high-end wheel finish. (ANI-NewsVoir)