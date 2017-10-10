Max Fashion launches 'Festive Collection' with Padma Shri Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, wife Alyona Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct. 10 (ANI-NewsVoir): Max fashion, India's largest fashion brand, recently unveiled its exclusive Festive Collection with India's favourite chef Sanjeev Kapoor and his wife Alyona Kapoor at Mall of India, Noida.

They also launched an exclusive festive offer designed by Sanjeev Kapoor, making this festive season shopping experience a delight for the esteemed customers. Alyona and Sanjeev Kapoor looked ethereal, donning the timeless festive collection from Max.

"We are excited to unveil Max's festive collection that showcases the essence of India's diverse and rich cultural heritage. We are also thrilled to associate with Sanjeev Kapoor once again. Max understands the value of quality time with your family along with new clothes and good food. Subsequently, we are providing our customers a fusion of rich Indian tradition wrapped in Max's exclusive festive collection along with Sanjeev Kapoor's limited-edition collection to bring cheer into the festive season," said Vasanth Kumar, Executive Director, Max fashion.

"I'm excited to be a part of Max's 'festive celebrations' once again and this year, we are offering Sanjeev Kapoor limited edition products exquisitely designed and developed for Max fashion. I'm overwhelmed with the response the shoppers and Max gave me to extend my wishes and gifts to all people across India. Like every other Indian I love festive celebrations as it gives the entire family a chance to indulge in food, shopping and spending some quality time together," added Chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

Festivals are grand celebrations of our rich culture and heritage and to commemorate the festivities, Max Fashion offers exclusive limited edition offers that are exclusively designed by renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor for Max. This festive season Max is offering its valuable customers a limited-edition Premium Snack Bowl Set on every purchase of Rs. 3499. For all purchases of Rs. 3999 and above, the festive shoppers at Max will receive a limited-edition Royale Dessert Set.

Highlights from the Festive Collection

Tavisha Occasion Wear for Women - This collection is all about ethereal timeless textures and classic beauty. Inspired from paithani prints and mayor bagh, it offers a range of stylized garments with voluminous skirts, stylized choli and layered skirts. Dipped in vibrant colours of festive golds, fuchsia and deep greens, this collection adds the grandeur to your wardrobe

Tavish Occasion Wear for Men - This festive season Tavish launches its all new collection called 'Royal Strings'. Inspired from the Benarsi weaves, this collection depicts the true essence of Benares. Ranging from embroidered Kurtas to beautifully crafted brocade sherwanis and Nehru jackets, this collection showcases its regal roots through textures and weaves

Festive Kurtas - Named 'Poetry of Gold', this collection talks about bringing back the festive hues of bright pink, turquoise, orange with beautiful gold sprinkled throughout the collection. It adds a welcome change to your traditional Indian wear with layered kurtas, kalidaar palazzos in rich chanderi fabric

Festive Fusion Wear - With a more upbeat, fun and young mood attached to it, this collection brings you modern prints in tiered, gathered and pleated dresses. For the more experimental you, this collection will give a desi twist to your festive wardrobe

Festive Skirts - Stylized skirts with fashion crop tops and choli, this collection brings back the grand and regal look in vibrant hues, gold prints and intricately detailed borders

Festive Maxi Dresses - Available in rich jewel tones with ornate embroideries in antique gold, this collection is the perfect evening wear for you this season

