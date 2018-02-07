Maruti Suzuki reveals ConceptFutureS at Auto Expo

New Delhi [India], Feb 7 (ANI): Leading automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday unveiled 'ConceptFutureS', here at Auto Expo 2018.

ConceptFutureS, with its unique aggressive stance and posture and bold, exciting interiors, is set to redefine the compact vehicle design in India.

Designed in-house by Maruti Suzuki, the car epitomizes the next level of design evolution in terms of proportions, body sculpting and stimulating fusion of bold patterns and superior accent colors.

Smartly integrating SUV features in compact dimensions without disturbing the proportions, ConceptFutureS marks a step up in design language.

"Compact is the natural choice of India's car customers. Compact needs a fresh design language, one that is bold, confident and dynamic. Our designers have created this brand new design, aggressive on the outside, and bold and inviting interiors. Nothing like this has ever been attempted before on a vehicle this size. ConceptFutureS will define the next generation of design for compact vehicles in India," said MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki, Kenichi Ayukawa.

Managing SUV characters in compact proportions can be an uphill task, the designers at Maruti Suzuki have successfully achieved this, lending ConceptFutureS a confident stance and an unmistakable SUV character.

Further, the sleek lamps housed in an accentuated enclosure give ConceptFutureS an imposing character.

On the other hand, the defining words adopted while designing the interiors were 'bold and exciting'. The center concentrated design has a unique experience and overall styling makes it exciting in appearance.

The strong structural elements in the interior provide the strength required by an SUV, whereas, the layered wrap around design with dynamic lines make it exciting for the young urban customer.

The Human Machine Interface (HMI) in the center is also a unique spherical design with layers of interface making it fun and playful to interact with the car.

In addition, the orange color with high chroma and luminosity give prominence and distinctiveness to the body shape.

The contrasting `white accents' smartly rendered on the A pillar, front, rear grill and side sill lend a playful appearance to the Concept.

Designers have used white pearl glossy materials in the accent color to emphasize the playful look and emphasize the shape. Bright silver on the skid plates definitely takes the accentuation to the next level. (ANI)