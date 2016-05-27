Maruti recalls over 77,000 Balenos, DZires to fix airbag, filter

It is also calling back 1,961 units if its compact sedan DZire with auto gear shift technology to replace fuel filter."Maruti Suzuki will proactively and voluntarily recall 75,419 Baleno cars, both petrol and diesel, manufactured between August 3, 2015, and May 17, 2016, to upgrade the airbag controller software," the company today said in a statement.Of these, 15,995 diesel Baleno cars manufactured between August 3, 2015 and March 22, 2016 will also be attended to for inspection and replacement of a faulty fuel filter, it added.The Baleno cars covered in the recall include 17,231 export units.Besides, 1,961 DZire diesel cars with AGS transmission are headed for inspection and replacement of a defective fuel filter, Maruti Suzuki said.Starting May 31, 2016, owners of the vehicles covered will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki dealers.The software upgrade and the replacement of faulty fuel filter will be done free of cost, the company clarified.Last week, the company had announced a free service campaign for 20,427 units of its premium crossover model S-Cross for a possible replacement of a faulty brake part.Last year, the company had recalled Alto 800 and Alto K10 manufactured between December 8, 2014, and February 18, 2015, to rectify defective latches on right side doors.Ever since the auto industry body SIAM started voluntary vehicle recalls for safety-related issues in India in July 2012, over 18 lakh vehicles have been recalled by various manufacturers in India.